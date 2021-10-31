Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $94.96 Billion Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,854,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,962,008,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 987,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

