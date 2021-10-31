Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,340,340 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,340,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,762,301,000. Twitter makes up about 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,719 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Twitter by 420.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 222,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,665 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 18.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Twitter by 46.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

