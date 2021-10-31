Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 203,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,060,370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $316.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $323.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.47.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

