Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $59.42 Billion Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 207,456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,418,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $491.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $494.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.