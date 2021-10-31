Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires Shares of 342,925 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 342,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,494,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

