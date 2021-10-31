Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post $553.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $633.90 million and the lowest is $484.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 782.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $924.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

