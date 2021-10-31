Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBD.B. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.02.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

