Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

