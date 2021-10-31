BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $104.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $8,587,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 61.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

