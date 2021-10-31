Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.95, but opened at $56.95. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $56.36, with a volume of 2,265 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $8,655,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $8,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.