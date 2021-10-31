BMO Capital Markets Raises Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

