BMO Capital Markets Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $300.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of NSC opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $204.45 and a one year high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,599,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

