BlueSpruce Investments LP Has $625.65 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 11.4% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned 1.22% of Dollar General worth $625,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,580,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 324,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.52 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

