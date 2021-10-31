BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Takes $60.89 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,891,000. Amazon.com accounts for 14.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $168,042,247,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 430,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,479,874,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 26,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,385.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

