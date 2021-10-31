Blue Pool Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,501 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $650.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $629.56 and a 200-day moving average of $582.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

