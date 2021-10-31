Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock.

LON:BMY opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £295.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Bloomsbury Publishing has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.34%.

In related news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total value of £519.09 ($678.19).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

