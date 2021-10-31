Bleichroeder LP Makes New $148,000 Investment in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 0.41% of Roth CH Acquisition III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of ROCR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.96. 4,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

