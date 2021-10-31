Bleichroeder LP Invests $10.32 Million in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,000. CM Life Sciences III comprises 1.6% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of CMLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 344,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.