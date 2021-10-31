BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 327,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 38,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

