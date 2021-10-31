BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 104.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the period.

NYSE BYM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.20. 59,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,840. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

