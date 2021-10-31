BlackRock Inc. Takes $13.31 Million Position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,744,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,000.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, CFO Johan Gericke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Graham Fleming purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 in the last three months.

NYSE:FOA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.40 million. Analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance Of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

