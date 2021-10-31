BlackRock Inc. Sells 229,732 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 799,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,126,000.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

