BlackRock Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,410,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 371,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCO stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

