BlackRock Inc. Has $13.81 Million Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.29% of Immunic worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 228,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $244.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

