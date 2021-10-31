BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.05% of Tiptree worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIPT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tiptree by 160.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 32.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 101.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIPT opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

