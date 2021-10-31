BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.59% of Victory Capital worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 44.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

VCTR opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

