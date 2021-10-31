BlackRock Inc. Acquires 98,559 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $571.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $725,010. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

