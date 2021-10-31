Black Maple Capital Management LP Takes Position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth $114,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth $219,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

