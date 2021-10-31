Black Maple Capital Management LP Sells 7,062 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lowered its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Smith Micro Software worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 160,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $305.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

