BitSend (BSD) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $96,039.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00313306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005106 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,877,512 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

