Bitgear (GEAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $35,019.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00097204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.00 or 0.99950734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.60 or 0.06973636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

