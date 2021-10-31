BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $3,268.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,071,649 coins and its circulating supply is 4,860,195 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

