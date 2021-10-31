Bitcloud Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $91,138.39 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,389.72 or 1.00181015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.94 or 0.00562265 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00313159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00185286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,772,500 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

