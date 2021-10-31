Birdchain (BIRD) 1-Day Volume Hits $144,802.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $356,771.52 and $144,802.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00234456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

