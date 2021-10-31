Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Birch Run Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,292 shares during the quarter. Alico accounts for approximately 2.8% of Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP owned 1.27% of Alico worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the second quarter valued at $6,391,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alico by 193.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter worth about $600,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALCO shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 41,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,703. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $268.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $76,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

