Birch Grove Capital LP Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DHT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DHT by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 1,720,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,256. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

