Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Down 61.5% in October

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.