Binamon (BMON) Market Capitalization Tops $22.95 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Binamon has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.26 or 1.00014239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.85 or 0.06948955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.