Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSKYU. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of BSKYU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

