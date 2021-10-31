BiFi Price Tops $0.0894 on Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $365,075.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016828 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.00 or 0.00422706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

