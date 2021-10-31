Bienville Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.46.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,765,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,087,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $332.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average of $278.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

