Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,740 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.75.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.57. 2,518,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.57. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.