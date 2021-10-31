Bienville Capital Management LLC Invests $7 Million in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 392,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000. WM Technology comprises about 0.6% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of WM Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 420,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.