Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Bienville Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120,328 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Waitr worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 3,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waitr stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 12,856,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of -2.61.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

