Bienville Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 339,187 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

