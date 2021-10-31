Bienville Capital Management LLC Buys 925 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.92. 8,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,249. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $113.98 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.30.

