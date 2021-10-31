BetterBetting (BETR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00225866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096588 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

