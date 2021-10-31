Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $22.65 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,274,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 2.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

