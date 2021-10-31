Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $12.20 Million Stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) by 172.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776,540 shares during the quarter. MoneyLion makes up 1.1% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.80% of MoneyLion worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ML traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 461,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.90.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

MoneyLion Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

