Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€55.95” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.60 ($57.17).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €39.27 ($46.19) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.17.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.